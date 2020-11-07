Advertisement

Inmate escapes from Rapid City minimum-security prison

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Authorities in South Dakota are searching for an inmate who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Rapid City.

Prison officials say 38-year-old Ivan Good Plume left the Rapid City Community Work Center without authorization Friday night.

Good Plume is serving an 18-year sentence from Pennington County for aggravated assault.

Authorities say walking away from a non-secure correctional facility without authorization could warrant a charge of second-degree escape, punishable by up to five years in prison.

