Missing Sioux Falls girl found safe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE, Friday 7:25 p.m.: Sioux Falls Police say the missing 11-year-old girl, Nakia Jackson, was found safe Friday evening in Sioux Falls.

The investigation is still on-going.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE, Friday 2:45 p.m.: The state of South Dakota has issued an endangered missing advisory for an 11-year-old Sioux Falls girl who was recently reported missing.

Nakia Jackson was last seen Thursday morning. Sioux Falls police say she may have gotten into a dark-colored vehicle on Minnesota Avenue near the airport, but they have unable to confirm this.

An endangered missing advisory in South Dakota is similar to an Amber Alert. The state issues the advisory at the request of local law enforcement offices, with the goal of help spread the word of a missing person across the state and beyond. Authorities say an Amber Alert can only be issued when there is proof of an abduction or crime. Police said earlier Friday that while Nakia’s disappearance is a “serious” situation, they do not have proof a crime had taken place.

Lt. Terrance Matia said surveillance video shows a dark-colored vehicle make a u-turn and cross the median on Minnesota Avenue around 7:13 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle then stopped near Nakia for about a minute.

Matia said it is unclear if Nakia got into the vehicle or not, but he believes she either got into that vehicle or a another one. He said he believes 20 to 30 other drivers may have witnessed the car stopping, but so far, nobody has called police.

“We don’t know if this is planned, or if she wanted to run away or leave on her own,” Matia said. “We’re just trying to locate her.”

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said an Amber Alert has not been issued because the criteria to issue one has not been yet. He said authorities have been unable to confirm a crime or an abduction has taken place. All evidence goes to state law enforcement officials, who are in charge of issuing Amber Alerts.

Clemens said just because an Amber Alert has not been issued doesn’t mean it’s not a “serious event.”

“This isn’t a normal runaway case," Clemens said. "We do have a lot of runaways happen, and there’s different circumstances. But anytime we have a child under 13, it kind of becomes heightened, because they’re not really able to care for themselves.”

Nakia was wearing light-colored pajamas and a dark-colored short-sleeved shirt. She was not wearing shoes. She is around 5′ tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 605-367-7000.

Police say when Nakia Jackson left home Thursday morning, she was wearing Lilo and Stich pajamas like the one set in this picture. (Sioux Falls Police Dept.)

