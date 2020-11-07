South Dakota Congressional delegation calls for “patience” as ballots continue to be counted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As ballots are still being counted in key states across the country, in response to the president’s claims of voter fraud, members of South Dakota’s Congressional delegation are calling for patience in tallying votes.

Election officials are working around the clock to finish counting ballots in a handful of states.

“I think what the president wants is transparency,” said Senator Mike Rounds.

Friday morning, South Dakota delegation spoke out, while attending a ribbon-cutting event in Aberdeen.

“He wants to be able to look at this and say, ‘This is an election where everybody can see everything that’s going on.’ And I think he’s right when he says that transparency is very, very important,” said Sen. Rounds.

Representative Dusty Johnson agreed with Senator Mike Rounds, saying transparency is key in settling election disputes.

So right now, I think we’ve got to do two things. Number one, we need to be patient. It does take time to count these ballots, it always has, and then number two, we need transparency," said Rep. Johnson.

Senator John Thune agrees patience is needed by everyone. Having been in close races himself, he says any disputes about results should be handled properly, and legally.

“If there are concerns about irregularities, obviously you can take those to court. But there has to be evidence to support that and, the court ultimately will adjudicate those issues,” said Sen. Thune.

Sen. Thune added that the process of counting votes this year has been compounded by the ongoing pandemic.

Governor Kristi Noem also attended Friday’s event. She has shown her support for President Trump, even tweeting in support of his claims of “rigged election systems” Thursday night.

