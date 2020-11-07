Advertisement

South Dakota Congressional delegation calls for “patience” as ballots continue to be counted

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As ballots are still being counted in key states across the country, in response to the president’s claims of voter fraud, members of South Dakota’s Congressional delegation are calling for patience in tallying votes.

Election officials are working around the clock to finish counting ballots in a handful of states.

“I think what the president wants is transparency,” said Senator Mike Rounds.

Friday morning, South Dakota delegation spoke out, while attending a ribbon-cutting event in Aberdeen.

“He wants to be able to look at this and say, ‘This is an election where everybody can see everything that’s going on.’ And I think he’s right when he says that transparency is very, very important,” said Sen. Rounds.

Representative Dusty Johnson agreed with Senator Mike Rounds, saying transparency is key in settling election disputes.

So right now, I think we’ve got to do two things. Number one, we need to be patient. It does take time to count these ballots, it always has, and then number two, we need transparency," said Rep. Johnson.

Senator John Thune agrees patience is needed by everyone. Having been in close races himself, he says any disputes about results should be handled properly, and legally.

“If there are concerns about irregularities, obviously you can take those to court. But there has to be evidence to support that and, the court ultimately will adjudicate those issues,” said Sen. Thune.

Sen. Thune added that the process of counting votes this year has been compounded by the ongoing pandemic.

Governor Kristi Noem also attended Friday’s event. She has shown her support for President Trump, even tweeting in support of his claims of “rigged election systems” Thursday night.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noem: Marijuana measures approved by voters ‘the wrong choice’ for South Dakota
Vigil in Dell Rapids for three kids injured in Minnehaha County crash
Missing Sioux Falls girl found safe
Authorities excavating well to search for body in Watertown cold case
Remains found in Watertown cold case excavation sent to state lab

Latest News

Missing Sioux Falls girl found safe
Avera Medical Minute: Prairie Center celebrates a decade of hope
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast
Law enforcement keeping a close eye on marijuana regulations in South Dakota