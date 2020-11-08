City to Hold Preview of SAM On-Demand Transit Project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Sioux Falls is hosting a preview of the SAM On-Demand Transit project this coming week.

There will be two meeting options. The first, Monday, November 9 from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm or Thursday, November 12 from 4 pm to 5 pm.

Anyone who is interested in the new SAM On-Demand Transit project that will be run on Saturdays and weekday evenings starting in the next 6-8 weeks is encouraged to attend.

The sessions are intended to provide the public with a better understanding of the on-demand project and gain public input from a rider’s perspective.

The virtual meetings on the WebEx platform. For the WebEx meeting numbers and passwords e-mail sgoldammer@siouxfalls.org

Other meeting contacts include:

Sam Trebilcock, Senior Planner, City of Sioux Falls 367-8890 or strebilcock@siouxfalls.org

Shawna Goldammer, Planning Projects Coordinator, City of Sioux Falls 367-8692 or sgoldammer@siouxfalls.org

Robert Speeks, General Manager, Sioux Area Metro 367-7151 or rspeeks@siouxfalls.org

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.