Coyotes Eager To Be Part Of Loaded Field For Women’s Crossover Classic

SIOUX FALLS & VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There will be a women’s version of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon to compliment the men’s version.

And like that one, there will be representation from the Rushmore State.

The South Dakota Coyotes will join South Carolina, Gonzaga and Oklahoma for the women’s Crossover Classic November 28th through the 30th. The Round Robin tournament features three Top 25 teams from last year, including a top-ranked South Carolina squad that handed the Coyotes one of their two losses on the year.

USD of course is coming of a 30-2 season in which they finished ranked 17th, and head coach Dawn Plitzuweit is excited to get her team into this event on home soil.

The Coyotes will kick off the event on November 28th at 2:30 PM against South Carolina. The following day they will play Gonzaga at 5 PM before wrapping up the Classic on Monday at 5 PM against Oklahoma. Click HERE for more on the event and click on the video viewer to hear from USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit!

