Advertisement

Dakota State Dominates North Star Cross Country Meet

Trojans take both individual titles & men’s team championship
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota State cross country program had a lot to celebrate this week at the North Star Athletic Association meet which they hosted in Madison.

Jacia Christensen won the women’s title in 20:15.93, with Alex Derr taking the men’s title in 27:22.75, helping the Trojans to the team championship.

The national meet will be held in Cedar Rapids on April 9th.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Sioux Falls girl found safe
Body found in ditch fire near Brandon
COVID-19 claims 28 more lives in South Dakota; Death total surpasses 500
Doctors fear more death as Dakotas experience virus ‘sorrow’
Vigil in Dell Rapids for three kids injured in Minnehaha County crash

Latest News

Mount Marty Sweeps Presentation At NAIA Classic
Mount Marty Sweeps Presentation At NAIA Classic
Dakota Wesleyan Splits Games At NAIA Classic
Northwestern Bucks Hastings’ Broncos