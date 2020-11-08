Dakota State Dominates North Star Cross Country Meet

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota State cross country program had a lot to celebrate this week at the North Star Athletic Association meet which they hosted in Madison.

Jacia Christensen won the women’s title in 20:15.93, with Alex Derr taking the men’s title in 27:22.75, helping the Trojans to the team championship.

The national meet will be held in Cedar Rapids on April 9th.

