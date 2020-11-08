Dakota Wesleyan Splits Games At NAIA Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota Wesleyan basketball programs split their season opening games at the NAIA Classic on Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon. The Tiger women defeated Dickinson State 76-55 while the DWU men saw Valley City State rally past them in the second half and fall 66-63.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.