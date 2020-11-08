Dakota Wesleyan Splits Games At NAIA Classic
Women beat Dickinson State 76-55, men lose to Valley City State 66-63
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota Wesleyan basketball programs split their season opening games at the NAIA Classic on Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon. The Tiger women defeated Dickinson State 76-55 while the DWU men saw Valley City State rally past them in the second half and fall 66-63.
Click on the video viewer for highlights!
