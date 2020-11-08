Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 20-year-old woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a 20-year-old woman.

Sierra Rose Vinton was last seen Friday night at 10 o’clock leaving an apartment on the east side of Sioux Falls. There has been no contact with her since then.

She is 5′6″, 130 lbs., with numerous tattoos on her neck, right forearm, and upper arm.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who has any information about Vinton’s whereabouts to call 605-367-4311.

