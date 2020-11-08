Advertisement

More than 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, 13 more deaths

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Health Officials reported more than 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, along with 13 more deaths.

The new cases bring the state’s total number to more than 55,000 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 15,750 are active.

The state’s death toll is now at 536.

Currently, 546 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus, that number up 31 since Saturday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, COVID-19 patients occupy 19.8% of the state’s staffed hospital beds, and 31.8% of the state’s staffed ICU beds.

39,118 South Dakota residents are considered recovered from the virus.

