Mount Marty Sweeps Presentation At NAIA Classic

Women edge Saints 69-62, men roll 88-51
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mount Marty’s basketball programs had a very good first day at the NAIA Classic at the Sanford Pentagon against the Presentation Saints.

Karlee McKinney scored 24 points to lead the Lancer women to a 69-62 victory. The Mount Marty men followed with an 88-51 victory over the Saints.

