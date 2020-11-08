Mount Marty Sweeps Presentation At NAIA Classic
Women edge Saints 69-62, men roll 88-51
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mount Marty’s basketball programs had a very good first day at the NAIA Classic at the Sanford Pentagon against the Presentation Saints.
Karlee McKinney scored 24 points to lead the Lancer women to a 69-62 victory. The Mount Marty men followed with an 88-51 victory over the Saints.
