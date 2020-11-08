Advertisement

Names Released In Bon Homme County Fatal Crash

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYNDALL, S.D (Dakota News Now) -Names have been released of the two men who died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash north of Tyndall.

A 2014 Yamaha Side-by-Side was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 and was turning south into a driveway when it was struck by an eastbound 1993 Plymouth Voyager. The two vehicles rolled into the south ditch.

Both Richard Zander of Scotland, S.D., the 57-year-old driver of the side-by-side, and David Painter of Avon, S.D., the 69-year-old driver of the Voyager, were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither man was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

