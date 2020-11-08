Non-profits see uptick in demand for help as holiday season near

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The pandemic is continuing to change people’s lives across the country, and is increasing the need for assistance in South Dakota.

Non-profits are seeing an uptick in those in need of help this holiday season, which grows the demand for donations and gifts as well.

Although Thanksgiving and other religious holidays are still weeks, or even over a month away, now is the time to speak up if you’re in need of assistance.

“We are in a very stressful time and there’s a lot of need. For those programs to work, those deadlines come before the actual day of Thanksgiving or before the actual day of Christmas. We just want to make sure that people realize that the holidays are coming, that there are programs out there, but those applications deadlines are approaching very quickly,” said Betsy Schuster with the 211 Helpline Center.

The 211 Helpline Center says deadlines are important for planning, to make sure everyone who needs help, gets help.

“Right now, as a community, and even as a world, we are in a really tough, I like to say the word, season. The reason I say season is because seasons change, and right now we’re in a tough season where we need each other,” Schuster added.

The Salvation Army is also seeing a growing need in the community. For their Thanksgiving baskets, more people signed up in one day this year, than all of last year.

“We are expecting a huge amount of assistance for Christmas. Thanksgiving is this much more, we’re about 200-300 families more this year for Thanksgiving than we were anticipating. Christmas is always much more,” said The Salvation Army’s Major Marlys Anderson.

As non-profits continue to see the increase in demand, more help from the community is needed as well.

“Volunteering hasn’t stopped, we still need volunteers. It may look different than years past but our agencies have done a wonderful job in our community of adapting to make sure those volunteers are safe,” Schuster said.

“We know that there’s going to be a lot more because of COVID, more people are needing assistance and help, and we’re just kind of concerned on how we are going to be able to fund it,” Anderson added.

To donate or volunteer, you can go to SalvationArmy.org or HelplineCenter.org.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.