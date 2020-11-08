Northwestern Bucks Hastings’ Broncos
Red Raiders Roll 62-10
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HASTINGS, NE (Dakota News Now) - Tyson Kooima passed for 221 yards and three touchdowns while running for 79 yards and another score to lead the Northwestern Red Raiders to a 62-10 rout at Hastings on Saturday in NAIA college football action.
Shane Solberg hauled in six passes for 117 yards and two scores to also help the Red Raiders improve to 6-1. They’ll host Briar Cliff next week.
