Dakota Wesleyan Sweeps Presentation To Wrap Up NAIA Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MEN’S RECAP COURTESY DWU ATHLETICS

Thanks to a 15-0 run to begin the second half, the Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball team picked up its first win of the season with a 71-48 victory over Presentation College in the Sanford Pentagon NAIA Basketball Classic on Sunday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

It was a slow start for both teams as DWU led just 6-4 after five minutes of play. The Saints (1-3) tied the game at eight with 12 minutes to play in the first half. The Tigers (1-1) answered with a 15-2 run to hold a 23-10 lead after a pair of Bradley Dean (Pierre, S.D.) free throws.

After the Saints knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the DWU lead to single digits, Sawyer Schultz (Emery, S.D.) responded with a trey of his own to push the lead back to double-digits.

With a minute to play, Koln Oppold (Sioux Falls, S.D.) scored the final basket of the half to hand the Tigers a 30-18 lead.

The second half began with a cut to the basket by Jeffrey Schuch (Dell Rapids, S.D.) who made the easy layup. On the ensuing possession, Mason Larson (Langford, S.D.) scored on a fast-break layup to give DWU its largest lead of the game to the point, 34-18.

The Tigers continued to build on the lead after Oppold snagged a missed 3-pointer and put up a layup to keep the 9-0 run going to begin the second half.

DWU outscored the Saints 15-0 through the first six minutes of the half to hold a commanding 45-18 lead. However, PC knocked down a pair of free throws and a layup to put an end to the Tiger run.

With just under six minutes to play, Dean missed a 3-point attempt, but Ace Zorr (Harrisburg, S.D.) snatched the offensive rebound. Zorr found Tyus Arends (Sioux Center, Iowa) who sank his 3-pointer. The next time down the court, Zorr passed to Schultz who made his 3-point attempt as DWU picked up its first win of the season.

Oppold paced the Tigers with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists. Schultz added 14 points on 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc, while Dean chipped in 11 points and four rebounds.

DWU returns home for the first time this year to battle Briar Cliff University for a conference tilt at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Corn Palace.

WOMEN’S RECAP COURTESY DWU ATHLETICS

From beginning to end, the Dakota Wesleyan University women’s basketball team never trailed as they handled Presentation College, 90-49 in the Sanford Pentagon NAIA Basketball Classic on Sunday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Tigers opened the game quickly on a 12-2 run after Matti Reiner (Tripp, S.D.) found nothing but net. After PC made a free throw, DWU responded with a quick 5-0 spurt to push its lead to 17-3.

Heading down the stretch of the first quarter, Rynn Osthus (De Smet, S.D.) knocked down a shot with just seconds left to push the Tiger (2-0) lead to 25-13.

Almost two minutes into the second period, Haylee Mork (Aberdeen, S.D.) found Reiner behind the arc as she made her long-range shot. Moments later, freshman Hannah Behrens (Brandon, S.D.) helped the Tigers extend their lead with consecutive baskets.

Following the last Behrens basket, the Tigers finished the half on a 9-3 run to take a 50-20 advantage into halftime.

Kaylee Kirk (Balaton, Minn.) kicked off the second half with a shot to begin the scoring. DWU continued to build on its lead as Reiner dished the ball to Korynn Clason (Cambridge, Neb.) who converted on her shot.

Reiner and Clason paired up for another basket with three minutes to play in the quarter to push the lead to 27 points. The Tigers never looked back as they cruised to their second win of the early season.

Four players scored in double figures as Reiner notched 12 points and four rebounds. Kirk finished with a well-rounded afternoon with six points, four steals, four assists and three rebounds. DWU forced 22 turnovers and allowed just one made 3-pointer by PC in the game.

The Tigers open their conference slate against Briar Cliff University at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Corn Palace.

