Experts weigh-in on highlighted election process

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - About one week ago, 146 million Americans cast their vote for the next President of the United States, and since then, the democratic process has been highlighted many times in the multiple-day effort to count ballots.

On Saturday night, President-Elect Joe Biden spoke to the American people about winning the 2020 presidential election as projected by most networks and the Associated Press.

“What the AP is looking for when they’re going to make their election call, is that there is an almost statistical impossibility for the outstanding votes that haven’t been tabulated, that haven’t been counted yet," said SDSU Associate Professor of Political Science David Wiltse. “That there is a statistical impossibility that that is going to make a difference in the overall result, but a network call is not official.”

Wiltse says states are given time to go through votes to make them official, a process called “canvassing” that can take between seven days to a month.

“Technically when the election is over in any given state is when the election boards, first at the counties and then at the state level, finish the canvassing process,” Wiltse added.

In a time where social media is one click away, experts advise being careful of misinformation floating around on the internet.

“Mostly you should distance yourself. We don’t live in a world in which it’s easy to tell the difference between information and misinformation and because of that we need to step back and think a little bit about plausibility and about the sources you’re hearing from and how honest they are,” said Director of DSU Classics Institute Joseph Bottum.

As far as the official results of the 2020 general election, Wiltse expects those results to starts filtering in soon.

“They become official when states actually certify those votes. I don’t know if there is a single state yet that has certified its vote officially, but they’ll start here very soon,” said Wiltse.

Professor Wiltse adds that the official electoral college vote this year is on December 14th to officially elect the next president.

