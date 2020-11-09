Feeding South Dakota tests mobile food shelves in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Feeding South Dakota is testing mobile food pantries across the Sioux Falls area in a move to encourage social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization is partnering with churches around Sioux Falls, who host the mobile locations in parking lots and supply the locations with volunteers. Feeding South Dakota closed food pantries to keep people from spreading COVID at such locations, opting for outdoor mobile locations.

The mobile locations also offer the organization a chance to bring food to people in need instead of forcing them to trip out to the Feeding South Dakota warehouse. Using data gathered in 2017, Feeding South Dakota places the mobile pick-up locations in the neighborhoods with the greatest need for resources. The organization started testing out the new model with five locations at the start of October but hopes to continue to expand the program in the Sioux Falls area as the group works out any problems. The Feeding South Dakota Website has the addresses for each of the mobile locations, along with dates and times that food is available for pick-up.

