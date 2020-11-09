Advertisement

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-PLAYOFFS Week 11 (11-8-20)!

Top sights, sounds and moments from South Dakota & Iowa prep football playoffs!
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A season on the road to the Dakota Dome culminated in a state semifinal week in South Dakota full of big moments and drama. Meanwhile the Iowa quarterfinals featured a rivalry rematch between West Lyon and Central Lyon.

We look back at some of the best of Week 11 in Gridiron Greatness!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in ditch fire near Brandon
Doctors fear more death as Dakotas experience virus ‘sorrow’
Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity
Missing Sioux Falls girl found safe
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 20-year-old woman cancelled

Latest News

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-PLAYOFFS Week 11 (11-8-20)
Dakota Wesleyan Sweeps Presentation To Wrap Up NAIA Classic
Mount Marty Struggles In Final Day Of NAIA Classic
Mount Marty Sweeps Presentation At NAIA Classic