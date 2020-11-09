Mount Marty Struggles In Final Day Of NAIA Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon turned out to be more challenging for the Mount Marty basketball teams at the NAIA Classic after sweep Saturday’s games.

The Lancer men shot just 32.7 percent from the field and fell to Valley City State 84-51. Jaden Billings led Mount Marty with 12 points.

It was a similar story in the women’s game with Mount Marty falling to Dickinson State 80-65. Karlee McKinney led the Lancers with 14 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

