New sculpture to symbolize compassion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SiouxFalls.Business) - A new sculpture planned for downtown Sioux Falls is meant to inspire compassion for those who are struggling.

The piece by sculptor Darwin Wolf is planned in memory of Fern Chamberlain, who played a role in starting multiple nonprofits, including the Helpline Center, Active Generations and the food pantry at Feeding South Dakota.

“She led the charge in creating a pathway to success for those less fortunate by speaking up and speaking out for those whose voices are not often heard,” according to information from the Helpline Center, which is helping organize the effort to build the sculpture, called “The Compassion Project.”

The goal is to raise $140,000 to build the piece. It’s planned to be installed along the River Greenway downtown.

Read more on SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.