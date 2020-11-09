Advertisement

New sculpture to symbolize compassion

“The Compassion Project"
“The Compassion Project"(Dakota News Now)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SiouxFalls.Business) - A new sculpture planned for downtown Sioux Falls is meant to inspire compassion for those who are struggling.

The piece by sculptor Darwin Wolf is planned in memory of Fern Chamberlain, who played a role in starting multiple nonprofits, including the Helpline Center, Active Generations and the food pantry at Feeding South Dakota.

“She led the charge in creating a pathway to success for those less fortunate by speaking up and speaking out for those whose voices are not often heard,” according to information from the Helpline Center, which is helping organize the effort to build the sculpture, called “The Compassion Project.”

The goal is to raise $140,000 to build the piece. It’s planned to be installed along the River Greenway downtown.

Read more on SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity
Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity
Lamont Walker
Sioux Falls man arrested on murder charge after body found in ditch
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 20-year-old woman
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 20-year-old woman cancelled
Names Released In Bon Homme County Fatal Crash
Names Released In Bon Homme County Fatal Crash
Body found in ditch fire near Brandon

Latest News

SD DOT logo
Noem names interim Secretary of Transportation
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins
Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida
Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) on election results and path forward