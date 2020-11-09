Advertisement

Noem names interim Secretary of Transportation

SD DOT logo
SD DOT logo(South Dakota Dept. of Transportation)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has named a Rapid City man as the interim Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Joel Jundt will serve as interim Secretary, officials announced Monday.

Jundt has served in several roles within the Department of Transportation, including his current role as deputy cabinet secretary. He has worked for the department since graduating from the South Dakota School of Mines in 1985.

“Joel is well-respected throughout the transportation industry and will continue moving the department forward during this interim period,” Noem said, via a press release. “I am pleased Joel has agreed to continue serving South Dakota in this capacity, and I look forward to working with him to make South Dakota safer, stronger, and healthier.”

Jundt will begin serving following the retirement of current Secretary of Transportation Darin Bergquist on Nov. 13.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity
Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity
Lamont Walker
Sioux Falls man arrested on murder charge after body found in ditch
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 20-year-old woman
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 20-year-old woman cancelled
Names Released In Bon Homme County Fatal Crash
Names Released In Bon Homme County Fatal Crash
Body found in ditch fire near Brandon

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins
Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida
Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) on election results and path forward
“The Compassion Project"
New sculpture to symbolize compassion