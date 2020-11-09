Noem names interim Secretary of Transportation

(Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has named a Rapid City man as the interim Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Joel Jundt will serve as interim Secretary, officials announced Monday.

Jundt has served in several roles within the Department of Transportation, including his current role as deputy cabinet secretary. He has worked for the department since graduating from the South Dakota School of Mines in 1985.

“Joel is well-respected throughout the transportation industry and will continue moving the department forward during this interim period,” Noem said, via a press release. “I am pleased Joel has agreed to continue serving South Dakota in this capacity, and I look forward to working with him to make South Dakota safer, stronger, and healthier.”

Jundt will begin serving following the retirement of current Secretary of Transportation Darin Bergquist on Nov. 13.

