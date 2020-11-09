Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Saturday night, the Rapid City Police Department was sent out to Cheers Sports Bar & Casino around 10:30 p.m. for reports of someone fighting with private security at the business.

Police arrived, only after the businesses private security placed the man under a citizen’s arrest and identified him as Julian Bear Runner, the current president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, he was then placed under arrest for Failure to Vacate and then transported to the Pennington County Jail.

Bear Runner will not be returning to office. The incumbent was recently beaten out by Kevin Killer.

Video and photos from the night below:

