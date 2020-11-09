Patrol investigates death of pedestrian in Day County
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(AP) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a car on a Day County road.
The patrol says the 37-year-old man was hit on County Road 1 Saturday about 2 a.m. and died at the scene.
Authorities say a 48-year-old man and 33-year-old woman in the car suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.
No identities have been released.
