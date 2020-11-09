Police asking for public’s help in search for missing woman
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing woman.
39-year-old Elizabeth Longcrow was last seen a couple of days ago near Russell Street and Minnesota Avenue. She suffers from a condition that requires medical attention.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact police at 605-367-7000.
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.