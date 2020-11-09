Advertisement

Police asking for public’s help in search for missing woman

Elizabeth Longcrow
Elizabeth Longcrow(Sioux Falls Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing woman.

39-year-old Elizabeth Longcrow was last seen a couple of days ago near Russell Street and Minnesota Avenue. She suffers from a condition that requires medical attention.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police at 605-367-7000.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in ditch fire near Brandon
Doctors fear more death as Dakotas experience virus ‘sorrow’
Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity
Missing Sioux Falls girl found safe
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 20-year-old woman cancelled

Latest News

Non-profits see uptick in demand for help as holiday season nears
Dakota News Now 10pm weekend
City to Hold Preview of SAM On-Demand Transit Project
Iowa reports more than 150,000 virus cases, 13 more deaths