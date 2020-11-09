Showers, Thunderstorms, and Snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re continuing to track some showers and thunderstorms moving through the area this morning including some snowfall as colder air is moving into the region. Light snow will be moving through the western and central portions of the area. Expect breezy conditions throughout the day as temperatures gradually cool down. Officially, our high temperatures already happened as they’ll continue to drop throughout the day.

On Tuesday, we’re tracking a chance for some light snow on Tuesday mainly for the southeastern portions of the area. Minor accumulations will be possible especially across northwestern Iowa. Highs will fall to the 30′s for Tuesday as clouds gradually clear from west to east throughout the day. By the middle of the week, temperatures will gradually be warming back up again. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40′s with sunshine.

The dry weather trend we’ve experienced multiple times throughout the year so far. Sunshine will stick around through the rest of the week. Slightly cooler air will build in on Thursday with highs in the upper 30′s and then on Friday we’ll be back to the lower to mid 40′s.

This upcoming weekend will be dry with temperatures rising into the lower 50′s as chances for precipitation remain at a minimum.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.