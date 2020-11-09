Advertisement

Sioux Falls man arrested on murder charge after body found in ditch

Lamont Walker
Lamont Walker(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they have arrested a suspect in connection to the burnt body they found in a ditch fire near Brandon.

Forty-eight-year-old Lamont Dion Walker of Sioux Falls faces several charges, including first-degree murder, according to Capt. Josh Phillips of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies found the body of a man while responding to a ditch fire Saturday morning on a township road east of Brandon. On Monday, Phillips identified the victim as 22-year-old Saivaughn Carlstrom of Sioux Falls.

Phillips said Walker was arrested on first-degree murder, kidnapping, and rape charges.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said the rape charge was in connection to a second victim in the case, whom he declined to identify.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity
Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 20-year-old woman
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 20-year-old woman cancelled
Names Released In Bon Homme County Fatal Crash
Names Released In Bon Homme County Fatal Crash
Body found in ditch fire near Brandon
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80

Latest News

Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida
MGN
South Dakota reports 907 new COVID-19 cases Monday
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden implores Americans to wear masks amid vaccine progress
Gov. Walz (file photo)
Walz to announce statewide expansion of coronavirus testing