Sioux Falls man arrested on murder charge after body found in ditch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they have arrested a suspect in connection to the burnt body they found in a ditch fire near Brandon.

Forty-eight-year-old Lamont Dion Walker of Sioux Falls faces several charges, including first-degree murder, according to Capt. Josh Phillips of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies found the body of a man while responding to a ditch fire Saturday morning on a township road east of Brandon. On Monday, Phillips identified the victim as 22-year-old Saivaughn Carlstrom of Sioux Falls.

Phillips said Walker was arrested on first-degree murder, kidnapping, and rape charges.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said the rape charge was in connection to a second victim in the case, whom he declined to identify.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

