Sioux Falls man charged for not notifying police after picking up missing girl

(MGN online)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing a misdemeanor charge after police say he picked up a girl then failed to notify authorities after she was reported missing.

Twenty-three-year-old Justus Tumusiime is charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The charge is in connection to the case of 11-year-old Nakia Jackson, whose disappearance last week sparked a large search until she was found safe the next day.

Tumussime saw Nakia walking along N. Minnesota Avenue near the airport Thursday morning, Clemens said. He made a u-turn and picked her up. She told Tumusiime she was running away.

Clemens said Tumusiime took the girl his apartment on E. Rice Street in northwest Sioux Falls. He told his relatives to call police, but they did not call until the next day. During that time, police issued several calls to the public asking for help finding Nakia. The state of South Dakota issued an endangered missing advisory for the girl.

The girl was not harmed, according to Clemens. He was at Tumusiime’s apartment for roughly a day and a half.

Nakia Jackson
Nakia Jackson(Sioux Falls Police Dept.)

