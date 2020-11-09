Advertisement

South Dakota inmate dies from COVID-19

Mike Durfee State Prison (file photo)
Mike Durfee State Prison (file photo)(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota inmate has died from COVID-19, officials said Monday.

An inmate at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield died from the disease, according to the Department of Correction’s COVID-19 report.

This is first confirmed COVID-19 death in the state’s prison system. A total of 1,870 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, though officials say only 113 of those cases are currently active. Mike Durfee State Prison has had 779 cumulative cases, 28 of which are active.

Officials have not confirmed any other details about the inmate’s death.

A total of 143 DOC staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, though deaths have been reported.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity
Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 20-year-old woman
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 20-year-old woman cancelled
Names Released In Bon Homme County Fatal Crash
Names Released In Bon Homme County Fatal Crash
Body found in ditch fire near Brandon
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80

Latest News

Sioux Falls man charged for not notifying police after picking up missing girl
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden implores Americans to wear masks amid vaccine progress; US hits 10 million confirmed cases
Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida
MGN
South Dakota reports 907 new COVID-19 cases Monday