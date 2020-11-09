South Dakota reports 907 new COVID-19 cases Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 907 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday.

The 907 new cases bring the state total to 56,311, 16,266 of which are currently active. So far, 39,508 South Dakotans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Currently, 566 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus. Coronavirus patients occupy 20.7% of staffed hospital beds and 35.5% of staffed ICU beds. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 36.9% of hospital beds and 31.7% of ICU beds are still available. In total, 3,227 South Dakotans have been hospitalized.

The state also reported one new death, bringing the state death toll to 537. Deaths have increased by 27 from Friday.

