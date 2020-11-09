Advertisement

South Dakota reports 907 new COVID-19 cases Monday

MGN
MGN(MGN)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 907 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday.

The 907 new cases bring the state total to 56,311, 16,266 of which are currently active. So far, 39,508 South Dakotans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Currently, 566 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus. Coronavirus patients occupy 20.7% of staffed hospital beds and 35.5% of staffed ICU beds. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 36.9% of hospital beds and 31.7% of ICU beds are still available. In total, 3,227 South Dakotans have been hospitalized.

The state also reported one new death, bringing the state death toll to 537. Deaths have increased by 27 from Friday.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity
Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 20-year-old woman
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 20-year-old woman cancelled
Names Released In Bon Homme County Fatal Crash
Names Released In Bon Homme County Fatal Crash
Body found in ditch fire near Brandon
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80

Latest News

Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden implores Americans to wear masks amid vaccine progress
Lamont Walker
Sioux Falls man arrested on murder charge after body found in ditch
Gov. Walz (file photo)
Walz to announce statewide expansion of coronavirus testing