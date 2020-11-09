U.S. Surgeon General visiting South Dakota

(Dakota News Now) - The U.S. Surgeon General is in South Dakota to assist with the state’s coronavirus pandemic response.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted that he is visiting South Dakota to help with the opening of a COVID-19 surge testing site.

Adams was in Rapid City Monday, where he me with the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board and toured the Indian Health Services facility in Rapid City.

In South Dakota to help open a #COVID19 surge testing site. Met up with George, Thomas, Theodore, and Abe. They aren’t wearing masks in this picture, but we were outside & definitely 6 feet apart! They wanted me to tell you- masks are patriotic, and lead to more freedom! 😷 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ACrP1DQIiG — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) November 9, 2020

Adams will visit Pierre on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for Gov. Kristi Noem. He will tour the National Guard Armory, where a temporary mass COVID-19 testing facility is being set up. The event is closed to the public.

