Walz to announce statewide expansion of coronavirus testing

Gov. Walz (file photo)
Gov. Walz (file photo)(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is set to announce an expansion to statewide COVID-19 testing on Monday.

Walz plans to visit the Minneapolis Convention Center where a new, free coronavirus saliva test site opens.

It will be the eighth saliva testing site in the state. The other sites have gotten plenty of traffic, with officials reporting 50,000 people who were tested in one day alone.

Health officials say increased testing is needed to help people find out if they have COVID-19 and help the department track, trace, and find asymptomatic people to prevent more spreading.

