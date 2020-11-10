1 Million Cups highlights veteran-owned businesses Wednesday in Sioux Falls

DOWNTOWN SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 1 Million Cups is a weekly event that highlights business owners, who have the opportunity to share their story and what they’ve learned as an entrepreneur. This week’s speakers are veterans for Wednesday’s event on Veterans Day. People can attend in person or online via Facebook.

Chris Mercado is one of the featured speakers. He is a Sioux Falls native and the co-founder of the Objective Zero foundation. It’s a tech non-profit that connects veterans and gives them access to suicide prevention resources. Mercado helped create the app called Objective Zero that anonymously connects veterans.

Another speaker who is going to give a brief update about his business is Jeremy Holien. He is the owner of Redders LLC, a food truck out of Sioux Falls. Holien is a U.S. Air Force veteran. Holien medically retired from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota after serving for more than 17 years. He and his wife started this food truck that focuses on grilled cheese sandwiches.

Both of the veterans will speak at 1 Million Cups starting at 9 AM Wednesday. Seating will be limited to 40 people inside the Museum of Visual Materials in Downtown Sioux Falls. Masks are required.

