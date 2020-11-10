Advertisement

2 killed in crash on I-229 Tuesday morning

Crash on I-229 Tuesday morning(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A multi-vehicle accident on an icy Sioux Falls interstate left two people dead Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash took place on I-229 near the 10th Street exit around 11 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety confirmed two fatalities in the crash, but did not immediately release any other details.

Traffic on northbound lanes of I-229 was impacted by the crash investigation into Tuesday afternoon.

A winter weather system moved into southeast South Dakota Tuesday morning, dropping freezing rain and snow in the Sioux Falls area. Dakota News Now has received reports of several accidents, though the fatality crash on I-229 was by far the most severe.

