Aberdeen fire crews respond to Wylie Park garage fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at Wylie Park, Tuesday morning.

Arriving fire crews found a garage fully engulfed in flames and partially collapsed at around 5:30 am. Crews extinguished the fire after heavy equipment was used to pull the building apart, allowing crews access.

Aberdeen officials say no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.