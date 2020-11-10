Advertisement

Aberdeen fire crews respond to Wylie Park garage fire

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at Wylie Park, Tuesday morning.

Arriving fire crews found a garage fully engulfed in flames and partially collapsed at around 5:30 am. Crews extinguished the fire after heavy equipment was used to pull the building apart, allowing crews access.

Aberdeen officials say no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamont Walker
Sioux Falls man arrested on murder charge after body found in ditch
Sioux Falls man charged for not notifying police after picking up missing girl
Bear Runner Hearing
Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night
His Facebook post about the hunting trip has gone viral with mixed reactions.
Hunter stumbles upon baby alligator in Minn.
Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters

Latest News

Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation
Community Foundation awards every teacher that applied for ‘Excellence in Education’ grant
US Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks on the importance of health guidelines at an address in...
U.S. Surgeon General to South Dakota: ‘Do the right thing,’ mask up, follow guidelines
“You don’t feel anything and when you leave here there’s no pain, got up, and walked out of...
Avera Medical Minute: Rezum procedure for enlarged prostate less invasive with great results
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said late Monday night that Subtropical Storm Theta...
Forecasters: Theta forms, record 29th named Atlantic storm