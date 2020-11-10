Advertisement

Authorities respond to several accidents in Sioux Falls as winter weather moves into region

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement officials are asking drivers to be careful on the roads as snow and freezing rain move into the Sioux Falls area.

Authorities say they are responding to several multi-vehicle accidents in the Tuesday morning.

One accident took place around 11 a.m. on I-229 near 10th Street. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said southbound traffic is being stopped at 10th Street.

Another multi-vehicle accident took place around 11:15 a.m. at W. 26th Street and S. Lorraine Drive.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue asked drivers to avoid both areas if possible.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamont Walker
Sioux Falls man arrested on murder charge after body found in ditch
Sioux Falls man charged for not notifying police after picking up missing girl
Bear Runner Hearing
Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night
His Facebook post about the hunting trip has gone viral with mixed reactions.
Hunter stumbles upon baby alligator in Minn.
Elizabeth Longcrow
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls woman found safe

Latest News

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. (File photo)
Thune reelected as Republican Whip for upcoming Congress
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 600 in South Dakota
Steps to prepare a home for winter
File photo.
South Dakota DSS puts out call for foster parents