Authorities respond to several accidents in Sioux Falls as winter weather moves into region

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement officials are asking drivers to be careful on the roads as snow and freezing rain move into the Sioux Falls area.

Authorities say they are responding to several multi-vehicle accidents in the Tuesday morning.

One accident took place around 11 a.m. on I-229 near 10th Street. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said southbound traffic is being stopped at 10th Street.

Another multi-vehicle accident took place around 11:15 a.m. at W. 26th Street and S. Lorraine Drive.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue asked drivers to avoid both areas if possible.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.