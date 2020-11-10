COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 600 in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 continues to rise in South Dakota as health officials reported more than 1,000 new cases Tuesday.

A total of 607 people are currently hospitalized for the coronavirus, up 41 from Monday, marking a new one-day high in South Dakota.

According to The COVID Tracking Project, South Dakota’s hospitalization rate is currently the highest in the country. COVID-19 patients occupy 20% of the state’s hospital beds and 35% of ICU beds. Officials say 36% of hospital beds and 33% of ICU beds are still available.

South Dakota currently has the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the country, according to the COVID tracking project. (The COVID Tracking Project)

Health officials reported 1,024 new cases Tuesday. Active cases rose by over 300 to 16,595. Based on these numbers, one in 53 South Dakotans currently has an active case of COVID-19.

The state reported three additional deaths, as total deaths rose to 540. Two victims were in their 70s, one was over the age of 80.

The state reported a RT-PCR test positivity rate of 23.9% Tuesday. The state’s rolling average over the past 14 days is 19.9%.

