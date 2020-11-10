Filling the need for beds across South Dakota

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may not think of it as such, but a bed is just as an essential necessity as any. And it’s a need in South Dakota that Jeff Evenson, Co-President of the Aberdeen chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, is helping to fill.

“So far this year we’ve delivered 47 beds to kids that don’t have one.” Evenson says.

Evenson says he was inspired to help start a chapter in Aberdeen along side Brady Carda, after learning about the need firsthand. Since then, they and groups of volunteers have helped build and deliver beds to kids in local communities.

“You know, that’s kind of what we’re doing to, is just raising awareness that child bedlessness is, hard to say, but it’s also a real need in communities throughout South Dakota and in the U.S.”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national organization with local chapters across the country, that take bedding and lumber donations from businesses, turning those into beds for children in need. And Evenson says they’ve received amazing support from the area since starting.

“You know, businesses, just your average person. I get a random call almost every other day from somebody that wants to know, ‘How can I help? Where can I drop off bedding?’”

And being able to deliver a bed to a child in need is something he says is beyond fulfilling.

“Told a story before we started here today about a delivery earlier this year. Where, you know a nine year old girl, she giggled the whole time, we did the delivery a couple months ago. And I said, you know, ‘What’s so funny?’ And she just said, ‘It’s not funny. I’m just so excited.’ She never had a bed, and she was nine years old.”

There are six Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapters currently in South Dakota. More information about the Aberdeen chapter, and how to get involved can be found here.

