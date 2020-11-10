Advertisement

Iowa governor requiring masks for larger indoor gatherings

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will require that people wear masks if they join indoor gatherings of 25 or more people as the state sees a continued surge of coronavirus infections that is threatening to overwhelm hospitals.

Reynolds said Tuesday she had signed a proclamation taking effect Wednesday that would require masks for the indoor gatherings and outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people.

The Republican governor didn’t require new restrictions on bars and restaurants, and the new rules don’t apply to school districts. Asked why she didn’t impose a mask requirement for smaller gatherings, Reynolds said: “It’s a place to start and it’s progress from where we were.”

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 4,441 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours and 27 additional deaths.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamont Walker
Sioux Falls man arrested on murder charge after body found in ditch
Sioux Falls man charged for not notifying police after picking up missing girl
Bear Runner Hearing
Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night
His Facebook post about the hunting trip has gone viral with mixed reactions.
Hunter stumbles upon baby alligator in Minn.
Elizabeth Longcrow
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls woman found safe

Latest News

Rep. David Rouzer (R-N.C.) reacts to election results
Crash on I-229 Tuesday morning
2 killed in crash on I-229 Tuesday morning
Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
(MGN)
Pedestrian killed in crash near Waubay identified