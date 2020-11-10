Jacks excited to be part of Crossover Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last week we found out the Jackrabbits will be playing in the field of 8 big-time programs in the Crossover Classic after Utah opted out. They will take on Creighton on November in a game that will be on ESPN 2... For Eric Henderson and his team, they are thrilled with the chance to showcase the school for 3 straight days with games on the family of ESPN stations.

“To be able to share a little bit of our program with the rest of the country is unique for a school like ours. So when an opportunity happens like that it certainly is something that you hope to be able to take advantage of and we certainly will be ready,” says Eric Henderson, SDSU Men’s Basketball Coach.

The tournament is at the Sanford Pentagon and the amount of limited seating hasn’t been determined yet. The Jacks have gotten a lot of national exposure in recent years with trips to the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tournaments. But this will be a first for the program to be part of a tournament like this right in their own back yard.

Ohio State is also out and St. Mary’s of California is in... And it looks like Craig Smith’s Utah State team might also be here in place of Dayton...

