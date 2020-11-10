Kpai heading to Nebraska to play his college football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Randolph Kpai is always on the attack. “I would say very relentless!” Washington Senior Randolph Kpai says.

In whatever he does. “You know I’ve witnessed him at HyVee helping people. Yeah he works there but he’s working really hard and he’s using great manners the entire time. Those kind of kids don’t come around very often.” Washington Head Coach Ryan Evans says.

It translates especially well on the gridiron where Kpai was a force at linebacker for Washington.

“He’s lightning in a bottle when it comes to defensive speed. He’s very instinctual and he’s got an extreme length. On top of that he’s very emotional in a good way. He gets excited about the little things. He’s one guy that will get excited about every sort of tackle he gets, or every sort of tackle his teammate gets.” Evans says.

“I love the game of football. I love my team, I’m a good teammate, I’m also a good person. So I’m always cheering guys on. You make a mistake I say hey, pick your head up, lets go get another one.” Kpai says.

The next time Randolph puts on shoulder pads and cleats, he’ll be suiting up at the University of Nebraska.

“That’s big time football! And I really had a good relationship with all the coaches there and I really felt like that’s where I wanted to be, and I just went with my heart. It’s mind blowing because you come from Howard Wood, and we have great fans here most definitely, and you go over to Nebraska, it’s just phenomenal you know? And I’m just grateful to have the opportunity.” Randolph says.

Something Kpai’s ready to charge into, as always.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now.

