Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in crash near Waubay identified

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials have released the name of the woman killed after she was struck by a vehicle in Day County.

Thirty-seven-year-old Louis Buck Elk of Waubay died in Saturday morning’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Day County Road 1 about three miles northeast of Waubay.

The Highway Patrol says Buck Elk was in the roadway when she was struck by a northbound car. She died at the scene.

Two people in the car received minor injuries.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamont Walker
Sioux Falls man arrested on murder charge after body found in ditch
Sioux Falls man charged for not notifying police after picking up missing girl
Bear Runner Hearing
Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night
His Facebook post about the hunting trip has gone viral with mixed reactions.
Hunter stumbles upon baby alligator in Minn.
Elizabeth Longcrow
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls woman found safe

Latest News

Rep. David Rouzer (R-N.C.) reacts to election results
Crash on I-229 Tuesday morning
2 killed in crash on I-229 Tuesday morning
Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Iowa governor requiring masks for larger indoor gatherings