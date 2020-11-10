Pedestrian killed in crash near Waubay identified

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials have released the name of the woman killed after she was struck by a vehicle in Day County.

Thirty-seven-year-old Louis Buck Elk of Waubay died in Saturday morning’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Day County Road 1 about three miles northeast of Waubay.

The Highway Patrol says Buck Elk was in the roadway when she was struck by a northbound car. She died at the scene.

Two people in the car received minor injuries.

