Advertisement

Police: 2 infants found dead outside NYC apartment building

Police say the superintendent of a Bronx apartment building found two dead infants, both boys,...
Police say the superintendent of a Bronx apartment building found two dead infants, both boys, behind the building Monday afternoon.(Source: News 12 The Bronx via CNN)
By News 12 The Bronx
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12) - Police are investigating after two infants were found dead, reportedly wrapped in paper, outside a New York City apartment building.

Police say the superintendent of a Bronx apartment building found the infants, both boys, behind the building Monday afternoon. A source says the infants were found wrapped in brown paper.

The boys were transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police say it appears the infants were found with physical trauma to their bodies. Their identities are not known, but it’s believed they were both younger than 1 month.

The investigation is ongoing. The medical examiner will determine the babies' causes of death.

Copyright 2020 News 12 The Bronx via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamont Walker
Sioux Falls man arrested on murder charge after body found in ditch
Sioux Falls man charged for not notifying police after picking up missing girl
Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity
Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 20-year-old woman
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 20-year-old woman cancelled
Names Released In Bon Homme County Fatal Crash
Names Released In Bon Homme County Fatal Crash

Latest News

Attorney General William Barr leaves the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of...
Barr tells DOJ to probe election fraud claims if they exist
Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta floods already drenched Florida cities
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said late Monday night that Subtropical Storm Theta...
Forecasters: Theta forms, record 29th named Atlantic storm
Biden plans transition as Trump claims fraud
Biden plans transition as Trump claims fraud