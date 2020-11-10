Pride back in 9-A title game

CANISTOTA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Pride of Canistota Freeman are headed back to the Dome Thursday. They came up big Friday night at Howard, avenging a triple overtime loss to the Tigers during the regular season to win the semi-final game 12-7 with Tyce Ortman scoring the game-winning touchdown... And the defense coming up big in the final seconds... James Strang feels like his team has improved dramatically during the season and is playing it’s best football at the right time.

“You know it’s a testament to what these kids have done. A lot of these seniors, they were playing on the squad as sophomores when we won that first championship a couple of years back and they kind of made this their mission. When I started in Canistota as an assistant we won in 10, 11 and 12 and these Canistota boys remember that. The Freeman boys, they know what experience of winning multiple championships,” says Pride head coach James Strang.

“This senior leadership that we have is just tremendous and these coaches, they do everything for us. They break everything down for us game by game and play by play. It’s just unbelievable,” says senior QB Tyce Ortman.

The Pride take on Warner and the Monarchs also looked great Friday night. They stopped at Wall Drug for water and then ran away from the Eagles 26-0 in a dominating game on both sides of the football. That is a 7:00 kickoff Thursday night in the Dome in the final game of a 9-man triple-header.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.