Sioux Falls Pizza Ranch damaged by tornado set to reopen this month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls restaurant devastated by a tornado is set to reopen its doors more than a year after it was forced to close them.

The Pizza Ranch at the W. 41st Street Plaza will open Nov. 30, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The restaurant was damaged by one of three tornadoes that touched down in Sioux Falls on the night of Sept. 10, 2019. One twister hit the W. 41st Street Plaza head on, severely damaging every business that shared the building. Pizza Ranch is the last of those businesses to reopen.

Pizza Ranch is looking to hire several new employees ahead of the opening, according to the post.

The business is hosting a blood drive Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ahead of its reopening. Anyone who donates blood during the drive will receive a certificate for a free Pizza Ranch buffet.

Interior of Pizza Ranch following Sept. 10 tornado. (KSFY)

