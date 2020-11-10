Advertisement

South Dakota DSS puts out call for foster parents

File photo.
File photo.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Social Service is looking for people who may be interesting in both adoption or serving as a foster parent.

There are currently 81 children in South Dakota’s foster care system who are legally available for adoption, according to the DSS. The greatest need is for older children, sibling groups, and children with emotional, behavioral, or medical needs.

Officials say children and teens are placed in foster care with DSS as a result of child abuse and neglect court proceedings. The goal is to return children to their biological parents when it is safe and in the best interest of the children to do so. However, if a child or sibling group cannot safely return home, the court may terminate parental rights and place the child for adoption with DSS.  Most children adopted through DSS are adopted by their relatives or foster parents. Many children have brothers and sisters of varying ages and wish to be adopted together.

Families must complete an approved adoption home study in order to adopt children in foster care. The study includes interviews with the applicants and household members, background checks, reference checks, health report, and a home safety check.

Families interested in starting the adoption process with DSS can find more information at www.FosterOneSD.org.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamont Walker
Sioux Falls man arrested on murder charge after body found in ditch
Sioux Falls man charged for not notifying police after picking up missing girl
Bear Runner Hearing
Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night
His Facebook post about the hunting trip has gone viral with mixed reactions.
Hunter stumbles upon baby alligator in Minn.
Elizabeth Longcrow
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls woman found safe

Latest News

Steps to prepare a home for winter
Gov. Kristi Noem (file photo)
AP: Noem’s pitch to aid Trump seems to benefit own campaign fund
1 Million Cups is a weekly event that gives entrepreneurs the chance to share their story of...
1 Million Cups highlights veteran-owned businesses Wednesday in Sioux Falls
Pizza Ranch on W. 41st Street in Sioux Falls (file photo)
Sioux Falls Pizza Ranch damaged by tornado set to reopen this month