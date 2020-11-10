South Dakota DSS puts out call for foster parents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Social Service is looking for people who may be interesting in both adoption or serving as a foster parent.

There are currently 81 children in South Dakota’s foster care system who are legally available for adoption, according to the DSS. The greatest need is for older children, sibling groups, and children with emotional, behavioral, or medical needs.

Officials say children and teens are placed in foster care with DSS as a result of child abuse and neglect court proceedings. The goal is to return children to their biological parents when it is safe and in the best interest of the children to do so. However, if a child or sibling group cannot safely return home, the court may terminate parental rights and place the child for adoption with DSS. Most children adopted through DSS are adopted by their relatives or foster parents. Many children have brothers and sisters of varying ages and wish to be adopted together.

Families must complete an approved adoption home study in order to adopt children in foster care. The study includes interviews with the applicants and household members, background checks, reference checks, health report, and a home safety check.

Families interested in starting the adoption process with DSS can find more information at www.FosterOneSD.org.

