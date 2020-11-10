South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters

(Dakota News Now) - Authorities have identified the man whose body was found by hunters in South Dakota, and are asking for the public’s help in the investigation into his death.

The Department of Criminal Investigation on Tuesday identified the man as 37-year-old Ryan Pyle.

Story continues below

Additional photos of Ryan Pyle, whose body was found by hunters in central South Dakota Nov. 2 (South Dakota Dept. of Criminal Investigation)

A group of hunters located skeletal remains Nov. 2 on public hunting grounds in rural Charles Mix County, roughly 12.5 miles west of Platte. His body was found on the south side of S.D. Highway 44. Investigators found additional remains in the area.

The remains were taken to the Sanford Health Pathology Clinic in Sioux Falls, where investigators used dental records to identify Pyle.

Pyle was reported as a missing person on Sept. 23. Authorities say he was last seen in Minnesota on Aug. 7. He was driving a 2008 grey Toyota Camry with North Dakota license plates 584ASJ. The Gregory County Sheriff’s Office found his vehicle Aug. 26 on a gravel road.

Officials are asking anyone who may have encountered Pyle, or has any other information about his death, to call the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s office at 605-487-7625.

The investigation is a joint effort between the DCI, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office.

A car similar to the one driven by Ryan Pyle prior to his death. (South Dakota Dept. of Criminal Investigation)

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.