Advertisement

South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters

Ryan Pyle
Ryan Pyle(South Dakota Dept. of Criminal Investigation)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Dakota News Now) - Authorities have identified the man whose body was found by hunters in South Dakota, and are asking for the public’s help in the investigation into his death.

The Department of Criminal Investigation on Tuesday identified the man as 37-year-old Ryan Pyle.

Story continues below

Additional photos of Ryan Pyle, whose body was found by hunters in central South Dakota Nov. 2
Additional photos of Ryan Pyle, whose body was found by hunters in central South Dakota Nov. 2(South Dakota Dept. of Criminal Investigation)

A group of hunters located skeletal remains Nov. 2 on public hunting grounds in rural Charles Mix County, roughly 12.5 miles west of Platte. His body was found on the south side of S.D. Highway 44. Investigators found additional remains in the area.

The remains were taken to the Sanford Health Pathology Clinic in Sioux Falls, where investigators used dental records to identify Pyle.

Pyle was reported as a missing person on Sept. 23. Authorities say he was last seen in Minnesota on Aug. 7. He was driving a 2008 grey Toyota Camry with North Dakota license plates 584ASJ. The Gregory County Sheriff’s Office found his vehicle Aug. 26 on a gravel road.

Officials are asking anyone who may have encountered Pyle, or has any other information about his death, to call the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s office at 605-487-7625.

The investigation is a joint effort between the DCI, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office.

A car similar to the one driven by Ryan Pyle prior to his death.
A car similar to the one driven by Ryan Pyle prior to his death.(South Dakota Dept. of Criminal Investigation)

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamont Walker
Sioux Falls man arrested on murder charge after body found in ditch
Sioux Falls man charged for not notifying police after picking up missing girl
Bear Runner Hearing
Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night
His Facebook post about the hunting trip has gone viral with mixed reactions.
Hunter stumbles upon baby alligator in Minn.
Elizabeth Longcrow
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls woman found safe

Latest News

Rep. David Rouzer (R-N.C.) reacts to election results
Crash on I-229 Tuesday morning
2 killed in crash on I-229 Tuesday morning
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Iowa governor requiring masks for larger indoor gatherings
(MGN)
Pedestrian killed in crash near Waubay identified