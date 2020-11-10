Steps to prepare a home for winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Winter is around the corner, which means residents around Sioux Falls need to prepare their homes for the ensuing snow and ice that will soon arrive with the season.

There are a few easy ways to get a home ready for winter before the weather turns foul. Clean out gutters to allow snowmelt to drain off the roof to avoid freezing buildup, potentially damaging shingles and causing leaks. Ensure the gutter is long enough to run water away from the foundation of your home, where water could cause flooding at the foundation or an icy surface. Clean out window wells to avoid drainage leaking into the foundation of a home.

Change and clean the filters and vents connected to the furnace so warm air can move properly around the home. Change the fan’s direction to counter-clockwise, so the fan pulls the warm air rising back down, keeping the circulation of heat moving throughout the home, so you aren’t overpaying for heat.

Just a few easy steps will go a long way in preparing your home for the winter.

