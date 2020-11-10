Advertisement

Thune reelected as Republican Whip for upcoming Congress

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. (File photo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Sen. John Thune (R, S.D.) will continue his role as the second-highest ranking Republican in the U.S. Senate.

Thune announced Tuesday that he was unanimously reelected by his Senate Republican colleagues to serve as the party’s whip for the 117th Congress, which begins in January.

The South Dakota Republican was first elected as whip for the 116th Congress, which began in January of 2019.

Thune gave the following statement about his reelection via a press release:

“Working each and every day to represent the people of South Dakota in the U.S. Senate is a privilege that I am infinitely thankful for. While serving the state is my top priority, I am honored that my Republican colleagues have once again elected me to serve as the whip, a role that will help me continue to advance South Dakota’s priorities and give a strong voice to rural America in Washington. I’m confident Republicans will hold the majority next Congress, where our focus will remain on strengthening our economy, beating the COVID-19 pandemic, and advancing a pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda.”

