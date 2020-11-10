Touchstone Scholar of the Week: Star student stays active

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Platte-Geddes senior Taryn Starr is always on the go.

She’s involved in many things, which include volleyball, basketball, and track. She also takes part in rodeo during the summer. Add choir, FFA, and a lot of community service to the list.

“I like to be involved in everything. It gives me a wide range of experience and then it helps me interact with my friends and classmates,” Taryn said.

“Taryn is not only a good all-around student and athlete, she’s a good all-around person. You know she’s in and out of school, she’s active,” said Platte-Geddes principal Patrick Frederick.

She does all of this while maintaining a 4.0-grade point average. Schoolwork is a priority for this National Honor Society member.

“I’ve always thought it’s important to get good grades and doing the other stuff and getting good grades makes me a well rounded person I think. I always try to help a lot of my younger friends like on the volleyball team. They always ask for help on the bus for homework. And I always try to help them to the best of my ability,” Taryn said.

The pandemic has created many challenges, especially for high school kids. And Taryn has been the perfect leader for that.

“You have to tell them no for certain things that maybe we can and can’t do. And Taryn is always the one who has a level head and kind of speaks to the rest of her class,” said Frederick.

After high school, Taryn plans to stay in-state for college, at South Dakota State.

“I’m currently thinking about either pharmacy or nursing. I’m leaning more towards nursing right now, but that could change here,” said Taryn.

With her work ethic, expect Taryn Starr to be successful in whatever she does.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Taryn gets a $250 scholarship from the Charles Mix Electric Association, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

