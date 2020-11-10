Tracking Snowfall for Some Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for the southeastern portions of the area including in Sioux Falls for the day today. New snowfall accumulations will range between 2 and 4 inches. There will be the possibility for some isolated higher totals as a tight band of heavier snow will set up and that looks to favor parts of northwestern Iowa. The rest of the area will be sunny and cooler and highs will only get into the 30′s. The snow will end throughout the early evening hours and cloud cover will clear throughout the night leaving us with lows in the lower 20′s.

Heading into Veterans Day, we’ll be mostly sunny once again with highs ranging from the upper 30′s in locations with snowfall to the lower to mid 40′s elsewhere. A quick cool down will return on Thursday as we fall back to the mid to upper 30′s with more sunshine. By the end of the week, highs will be back in the lower to mid 40′s with more sunshine.

The weekend is looking beautiful with a few extra clouds on Saturday, but highs will be in the upper 40′s to near 50 degrees on both days. The dry pattern sticks around into next week as well as temperatures warm back into the lower to mid 50′s.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.