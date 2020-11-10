Advertisement

Veterans Day event to be held Wednesday

Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An event honoring veterans will be held on Wednesday at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance.

The event will be held by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Military and Veterans Affairs Committee and local veteran organizations.

Brigadier General Michael J. Oster, the Assistant Adjutant General for the South Dakota Army National Guard, will be the featured speaker.

Veteran Outstanding Achievement Awards will be presented to Timothy Walsh, Disabled American Veterans Arthur H. Muchow Chapter; Phillip J. Bechtold, Dakota Marine Detachment #659; and G. Richard Ambrosius, Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter #5355.

The program also includes a mass colors presentation of flags from various military, veterans and service/civic club organizations in Sioux Falls and a performance by the Singing Legionnaires of American Legion Post 15.

The event will begin at 10:30 am.

The program is free and open to the public and will also be live-streamed at facebook.com/siouxfallschamber.

